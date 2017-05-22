Par Hansson neemt afscheid bij Feyenoord
- Updated: 05/22/2017
After 1,5 years in Feyenoord it's time for a new chapter. It's been a privilege to play for this amazing club and live in this wonderful city Rotterdam. To be a part of this team that won the cup last year and then the league this year is just something I could dream about when I arrived in January -16.🏆🏆And also play for this amazing fans that Feyenoord have. What an honor. A special thanks to my goalkeeper colleagues Brad Jones, Kenneth Vermeer, warner Hahn and Justin Bilow. Great guys and great goalkeepers. I wish you all the best! And also a big thanks to all my other teammates for the last years. I will be missing you all. Niets is sterker dan dat ene woord 👊⚽️ @feyenoord.rotterdam @jones_brad @kennethvermeer @warnerhahn @justinbijlow
