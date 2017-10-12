This makes me the proudest daddy in life! My little boy (still 1 years old ) knows how to rescue him self when he falls into the water with clothes on! 👊🏼🙌🏼 #mychampion #heswimswithasmile #hepassedallthetest 😎 #swimmer #superproud !! @yolanthecabau @xessxava ❤❤ #lovesofmylife
Een bericht gedeeld door Wesley Sneijder (@sneijder10official) op 11 Okt 2017 om 11:15 PDT
This makes me the proudest daddy in life! My little boy (still 1 years old ) knows how to rescue him self when he falls into the water with clothes on! 👊🏼🙌🏼 #mychampion #heswimswithasmile #hepassedallthetest 😎 #swimmer #superproud !! @yolanthecabau @xessxava ❤❤ #lovesofmylife
Een bericht gedeeld door Wesley Sneijder (@sneijder10official) op 11 Okt 2017 om 11:15 PDT
Your email address will not be published.
Reactie
Naam
Email
Website
Copyright © 2015