VIDEO: Ruud van Nistelrooij stelt zijn beste vijf spelers uit de Champions League op
-
- Updated: 04/07/2018
Krijg 2X10 EURO om GRATIS mee te VOETBALWEDDEN bij MR GREEN!
We got Ruud van Nistelrooy to pick his ultimate UEFA Champions League five-a-side team…then fans in Cambodia did the same! Who makes your line-up? #ShareTheTrophy
From B/R x @Heineken pic.twitter.com/f5TjjRy2eJ
— B/R Football (@brfootball) 6 april 2018
← Previous Story Hakim Ziyech: ‘Die fluitconcerten doen pijn en zijn niet leuk’