Robin van Persie speelt zaterdag mee tijdens afscheidswedstrijd van Tomáš Rosický
-
- Updated: 06/08/2018
The time has arrived to confirm another six names including @Persie_Official! 😱 And there's still plenty to come, so don't hesitate and follow us on Instagram 👇
📷 https://t.co/9MJY4zeSG9 pic.twitter.com/w2JsnamkbZ
— Farewell Tomas Rosicky (@Rosicky_TR10en) 28 mei 2018
