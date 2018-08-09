Voetbal4u.com
Home / Eredivisie / Buitenlanders verbaasd over situatie Hirving Lozano: ‘Hoe kan dit nou?’

Eredivisie Buitenlanders verbaasd over situatie Hirving Lozano: ‘Hoe kan dit nou?’

Hirving Lozano werd in verband gebracht met vele grote clubs maar speelt nog steeds in Eindhoven.

De vleugelspits speelde een heel behoorlijk wereldkampioenschap in Rusland met het nationale elftal van Mexico en kwam onder meer tot scoren tegen de Duitsers. Het werd al vrij snel duidelijk dat PSV een transferrecord van 40 tot 50 miljoen euro wenste voor zijn sterspeler, maar het leek erop dat er wel grootmachten waren die dit bedrag over wilden maken op de rekening van de Eindhovenaren. Dat is echter niet gebeurd en veel buitenlandse voetbalfans vragen zich af waarom niet.

Formule1 Krijg 2X10 EURO om GRATIS mee te VOETBALWEDDEN bij MR GREEN!

Laat een reactie achter

Your email address will not be published.