Hirving Lozano werd in verband gebracht met vele grote clubs maar speelt nog steeds in Eindhoven.

De vleugelspits speelde een heel behoorlijk wereldkampioenschap in Rusland met het nationale elftal van Mexico en kwam onder meer tot scoren tegen de Duitsers. Het werd al vrij snel duidelijk dat PSV een transferrecord van 40 tot 50 miljoen euro wenste voor zijn sterspeler, maar het leek erop dat er wel grootmachten waren die dit bedrag over wilden maken op de rekening van de Eindhovenaren. Dat is echter niet gebeurd en veel buitenlandse voetbalfans vragen zich af waarom niet.

What happened to Hirving Lozano ? There were tons of rumors of a move for him during the World Cup and it’s now all silent . — Ananzuka (@Ananzuka) 8 augustus 2018

What happened to #hirvinglozano rumours, all gone cold on all fronts? @ALANMYERSMEDIA — Wayne Hubbard (@wayneh1987) 5 augustus 2018

What happened to all the Hirving Lozano rumours? That would be the right hand side sorted. — Stephen (@Stephenstein07) 27 juli 2018

Personne veut poser 40-50 millions sur Hirving Lozano ? 22 ans il peut jouer à gauche et à droite il a fait une saison de malade et une belle coupe du monde ? — Redoine Faïd (@MedhiiDrd) 8 augustus 2018